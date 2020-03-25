Plant Power in Your
Shower with our Shampoos
and Conditioners
Our Herbal Essences bio:renew shampoos and conditioners contain real botanicals, identified and endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, one the world's leading authorities on plants. Discover our hair care collections designed to relieve any common hair concerns and uncap an experience unlike any other.
Dedicated to creating quality shampoos and conditioners
We believe in the power of nature and plants. That's why we source real, legitimate, came-from-a-plant botanicals in every bottle of our Herbal Essences bio:renew shampoos and conditioners.
The identification of these botanicals is checked by the experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants with 260 years of expertise. From enchanting smells to real botanicals, experience the positive power of Herbal Essences. In every shower.
Ingredients you can trust and hair that you’ll love
Herbal Essences shampoos and conditioners contain ingredients you can trust. For real.
Our bio:renew shampoos and conditioners use ingredients sourced from REAL plants. Finger-printed and identified by experts at the
Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. So, when we put a coconut on our bottle, it means there’s really coconut in there. Like, real coconut. And you can feel the energy of nature in every wash. Get beautiful hair that you'll love with our shampoos and conditioners!
Shampoos and Conditioners, with botanicals endorsed by experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Rooted in plant-science and powered by nature, our botanicals are identified by real scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. A leading expert on plants and fungi for 260 years.
Together, we’re unlocking the secrets of nature, and keeping things real. Read more about how Herbal Essences and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew are fusing science with hair care to provide botanical shampoos and conditioners for you.