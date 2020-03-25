Plant Power in Your
Shower with our Shampoos
and Conditioners

Our Herbal Essences bio:renew shampoos and conditioners contain real botanicals, identified and endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, one the world's leading authorities on plants. Discover our hair care collections designed to relieve any common hair concerns and uncap an experience unlike any other.

Dedicated to creating quality shampoos and conditioners

We believe in the power of nature and plants. That's why we source real, legitimate, came-from-a-plant botanicals in every bottle of our Herbal Essences bio:renew shampoos and conditioners.

The identification of these botanicals is checked by the experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants with 260 years of expertise. From enchanting smells to real botanicals, experience the positive power of Herbal Essences. In every shower.

Herbal Essences ingredient picture

Discover the right collection for you

Ingredients you can trust and hair that you’ll love

Herbal Essences shampoos and conditioners contain ingredients you can trust. For real.

Herbal Essences ingredient picture
Top Sellers

Partners Who Do Good for the Planet and Your Products

